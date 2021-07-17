Where Have You Seen Michael Winslow Before on ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Season 16 of America’s Got Talent is still broadcasting tryouts on Tuesday nights, and the most recent episode featured an act by a legend from the 1980s. Michael Winslow, 62, appeared on the NBC show on July 13 and demonstrated his skills as a sound effects creator to judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

Winslow, dubbed “The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects,” dazzled the judges with his “voicestumentalist” abilities during a stand-up comedy routine in which he uncannily recreated the sounds of airplanes and radios.

If Winslow’s face or sound effects skills sound familiar, it’s probably because of his work on a number of iconic films from the 1980s.

In 1980, he made his acting debut in the stoner film Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie, in which he played a “Welfare Comedian,” according to IMDb.

His most well-known part, though, was in the first of the Police Academy films, which he played in in 1984. In these, he plays Larvell Jones, a figure who makes extensive use of Winslow’s sound effects to perform pranks on fellow Academy students and criminals.

Flat tires and gunfire are among the sounds Jones recreates in the flicks. The character is also a superb martial artist who fights by imitating kung fu movies’ over-the-top sound effects and voice overs.

Jones was one of only two characters to appear in all seven Police Academy films, as well as the 1997 television spin-off and the 1988 animated series, though Winslow was replaced in the latter’s voice cast by former NFL player Greg Morton.

Winslow also starred in two of the decade’s most memorable films throughout the 1980s. In 1984, he contributed voices for Gremlins, and in 1987, he appeared in the comedy Spaceballs as a radar specialist.

Winslow said he had to put his acting career on hold after becoming a widower in order to raise his children before his America's Got Talent audition. This happened in 1993.