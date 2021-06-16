Where Have You Seen AGT Auditionee Storm Large Before on ‘America’s Got Talent’?

America’s Got Talent has been back on the air for three weeks, and the talent has been as diverse as ever. Storm Large, one of the judges’ favorites, dazzled the judges, but this was not her first time on a reality TV platform.

Storm Large may not have received the golden buzzer, but she has advanced to the next round after receiving four judges’ votes.

Where Have You Seen Storms This Size Before?

Large has attempted to make it famous through reality television before, most notably on the CBS talent show Rock Star: Supernova in 2006.

Singers competed to become the head of a rock band in the show’s forerunner, Rock Star.

When the singers were auditioning to play with some big names, the stakes were raised significantly for Rock Star: Supernova.

The victor would join Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, and former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted in the supergroup Rock Star Supernova.

Lukas Rossi of Toronto, Canada, was the final winner, with Large placing fifth overall.

As a solo artist, she has recorded six albums, three of which are under her own name and the other five under various identities, including The Balls and Storm Inc.

Her debut record was released in 1995, but she has recently been touring with Pink Martini, a Portland, Oregon-based band in which she shares lead vocals with China Forbes.

Given her extensive career in the music industry, it’s hardly surprise that music executive Simon Cowell recognized her. She introduced herself as she stepped onto the stage, stating that she was given an extraordinary name at birth.

“I’m 51 years old and have been a musician for 30 years, singing, and this is a huge, terrifying opportunity,” she said.

At that, Cowell asked whether they had met before, to which Large replied: “We were so young, Simon. Let’s not bring that up. Let’s not bring that up.”

After she and the judges shared a laugh, Large continued: “This is my very first time coming and it’s a huge honor to come cartwheeling into this massive arena. It’s kind of like food for the soul.”

Storm sang a rock version of I’ve Got You Under My Skin, which featured on her 2014 album. This is a brief summary.