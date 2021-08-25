Where Does ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ Fit Into the Timeline, and Will Geralt Appear?

The Witcher fans will have to wait until December 17 for the second season of the show, but Netflix has made sure to keep them entertained with The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Vesemir (Theo James), the tutor of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, is the focus of the animated feature directed by Kwang Il Han.

After deciding to follow in the footsteps of monster hunter Deglan, Vesemir transforms from a youthful stable hand to a professional Witcher in the dramatic, blood-soaked animation (Graham McTavish).

And as a Witcher, he is charged with discovering the origins of new, undiscovered beasts that are wreaking havoc on The Continent.

Given The Witcher’s proclivity for depicting events from various years without specifying when they take place, fans wouldn’t be blamed if they didn’t know when The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf takes place.

What Time Period Does The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Take Place In?

The animation alternates between Vesemir’s youth and his days as a Witcher, showing him in all his fighting glory as he saves a young boy from a Leshen before going into depth about how he came to be where he is now.

Vesemir is about 70 years old in the current day after spending decades as a Witcher, however he doesn’t appear to be due to his talents’ ability to slow down the aging process.

In the time period shown in the film, the elven race has all but vanished, prompting Filavandrel to seek Vesemir’s assistance in locating a group of lost elf girls.

Filavandrel first appeared in Season 1 of The Witcher, when he kidnapped Geralt and Jaskier when they were on a quest to find out who was stealing food from a local town.

The anime acts as a prologue to The Witcher because it focuses on Geralt’s mentor, and the character will appear in the second season of the Netflix program.

While Theo James voices Vesemir, he will not appear in the upcoming season; instead, Kim Bodnia will play the older version of the character.

The Witcher’s first season takes set between the years 1206 and 1263, and considering the age gap between James’ animated version of the. This is a condensed version of the information.