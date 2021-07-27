Where Does the ‘Twilight’ Main Cast Now Live?

Twilight was released in theaters in November of 2008. Twilight spawned four more films, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and Breaking Dawn – Part 2, all based on Stephenie Meyer’s books. After all five films were released on Netflix worldwide, the vampire film series has seen a rebirth in popularity. The cast has gone on to bigger and better things since The Twilight Saga, and Pitch Perfect’s Anna Kendrick even forgot she was in the first picture. This webpage has all of the information you require.

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan

Kristen Stewart, who is now 31, played Bella Swan, a 17-year-old who moved to Forks, Washington from Phoenix, Arizona.

She met Edward Cullen, a vampire from the powerful Cullen family, in Forks and fell in love with him.

After nearly dying giving birth to their daughter, Renesmee Cullen, Bella becomes a vampire in Breaking Dawn.

Stewart has played the titular character in Snow White and the Huntsman since the final Twilight film in 2012.

She went on to star in indie films such as Camp X-Ray, Still Alice, Equals, and Clouds of Sils Maria after that.

She made her comeback to mainstream Hollywood in 2019 as Sabina Wilson in Charlie’s Angels, opposite Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, and Elizabeth Banks.

In the film Spencer, which is now in post-production, Stewart will play the late Princess Diana.

Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris, and Jack Farthing will co-star with her in Spencer.

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen

In the Twilight film series, Robert Pattinson, 35, plays 108-year-old vampire Edward Cullen.

After becoming a vampire in 1918, Pattinson is trapped in his 17-year-old body and attends the same high school as Bella.

Except for Bella’s, he possesses superhuman speed and the ability to read minds.

Pattinson has appeared in a number of films since Twilight, including David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis and David Michd’s dystopian western The Rover.

He has starred in films including The Lost City of Z, Good Time, High Life, and The Lighthouse, all of which received critical praise.

Pattinson most recently appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet as Neil, opposite Elizabeth Debicki and John David Washington.

In the 2022 film The Batman, he will portray Bruce Wayne/Batman. This is a condensed version of the information.