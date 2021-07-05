Where Does the ‘Black Widow’ Film Fit Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow died an untimely and terrible death, but she’ll be back in a new standalone Marvel film.

Scarlett Johansson has played the conflicted hero in nine Marvel Cinematic Universe films, the most recent of which is Black Widow, which is out this week in theaters and on Disney+.

After her character (spoiler) perished after the events of the final Avengers film, viewers may be perplexed as to why Natasha Romanoff is receiving her own film. We’re here to explain how she’s returned and where the film fits into the MCU narrative.

When does Black Widow appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

While Black Widow is set to kick off Phase 4 of Marvel’s sprawling cinematic world, the film’s events fall into Phase 3.

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Romanoff is on the run in Black Widow.

Black Widow allows Captain America to flee after the Avengers fight it out in the epic airport brawl. Later, back at the Avengers base, Tony Stark warns Romanoff that General Ross is on his way to punish her for her actions. She disappears from view until the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, when it is revealed that she has been on the run alongside Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, and Bucky Barnes.

