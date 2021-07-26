Where Does ‘The Beginning’ Fit in the Timeline of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’?

The Beginning, the fifth and last film in the Rurouni Kenshin franchise, will be distributed globally on Netflix on July 30th.

The film, directed by Keishi Otomo for the second time, depicts central character Kenshin Himura (Takeru Satoh) in his early days as a Choshu clan assassin and their quest to overthrow the Tokugawa shogunate.

Kenshin is a hardened murderer who is lost in the death he has left in his wake, but finds solace in a woman he encounters after one of his violent executions, Tomoe Yukishiro, who he meets prior to his swearing to use a backwards-blade sword and no longer kill (Kasumi Arimura).

Unbeknownst to him, Tomoe is the former fiancée of Kiyosato Akira, one of his previous victims, and she is eager to get revenge on her late fiancée’s killer, but instead falls in love with Kenshin.

The movie is about their romance and the deadly implications of the secrets they’ve kept from each other, but how does it fit within the overall franchise?

Rurouni Kenshin, Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno, Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning are the five films adapted by Otomo from Nobuhiro Watsuki’s legendary manga series.

Despite the fact that the films were released in that order, The Beginning is a prequel to the entire trilogy and may be seen before the other four.

Kenshin’s origin narrative also explains how the swordsman acquired his famous cross-shaped scars.

The Final, which follows Kenshin’s struggle with Tomoe’s brother Enishi (in) after he returns to Japan after a decade in China, where he was plotting his revenge on Kenshin for his sister’s death, is also linked to this film.

While The Final mentions Tomoe briefly through her brother and Kenshin’s own admission to his loved ones that he was responsible for her death, it does not tell the entire narrative.

As a result, viewers may want to watch The Beginning before watching The Final since it will offer them a better idea of why Kenshin and Enishi are fighting.

In chronological sequence, the Rurouni Kenshin franchise is as follows:

