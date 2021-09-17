Where Does ‘Sex Education’ Take Place? Filming Locations for Season 3 Have Been Revealed.

After nearly two years of anticipation, Sex Education Season 3 is now available to stream and download on Netflix.

The pupils of Moordale have started their final year in the new series, but they have no idea that things are about to change under headmistress Hope’s (Jemima Kirke) reign.

While Sex Education is famed for the drama that surrounds Moordale High — from unauthorized sex clinics and an explicit performance of Romeo and Juliet to its honest depictions of sex and relationships — it is also known for its magnificent scenery.

This page contains all of the information you need to know about Sex Education’s setting and filming locations.

Where Does Sex Education Take Place?

The imaginary town of Moordale is the setting for Sex Education. However, the specific location of Moordale and the historical period in which the show is set are unknown.

While some of the cast wears modern clothing, speaks about culturally relevant themes, and uses cell phones, others drive historic automobiles, listen to old-school music on record players, live in homes with vintage furnishings, and rarely use social media.

Moordale High School has an American vibe about it as well. Until Season 3, the students had never worn uniforms, had wall lockers a la The Breakfast Club, and the school’s cliques had always been clearly divided, a common cliché in American teen dramas.

Even the school’s head boy, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), wore a Letterman jacket.

Although Laurie Nunn, the show’s creator, has acknowledged in multiple interviews that the show is set in Britain, Sex Education has a decidedly American flavor to it. Classic flicks like Home Alone and John Hughes films like The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off inspired Nunn.

To Radio Times, she even described the scenario as having a “mid-Atlantic, American influence but British components.”

Gillian Anderson (who plays Dr. Jean Milburn on Sex Education) has also spoken about the show’s setting: “There is a touch of both worlds, obviously, in the series, and the aim and hope is that Americans won’t notice.”

“For example, the British may notice that they are throwing American footballs, whereas the Americans are unlikely to notice. This is a condensed version of the information.