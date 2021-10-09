Where Does M Get His Touching Tribute to James Bond at the End of ‘No Time to Die’?

After making his debut as the sophisticated secret agent in Casino Royale in 2006, Daniel Craig’s final excursion as 007 is No Time to Die.

Since then, Craig’s Bond has experienced various romantic relationships, mourned the loss of his beloved M (Dame Judi Dench), and fought more bad guys than we can count.

The ending of Bond 25 will undoubtedly provoke extensive discussion among fans due to its unexpected and exceptional finale.

Following the conclusion of the film’s dramatic and explosive final action sequence, several of the characters congregate to analyze what has happened. They exchange a famous phrase ascribed to legendary American author, Jack London, while reflecting.

**Warning: Major No Time to Die spoilers ahead**

In No Time To Die, M uses the following quote:

Bond’s colleagues are seated in M’s office after his death at the end of the film, toasting the memory of “James” with a heavy drink. For their fallen buddy, one glass is poured and left untouched.

M reads a quote that he thinks is appropriate for the situation as he reflects on their loss.

He declares: “Man’s primary function is to live, not to exist. I’m not going to waste my days trying to make them last longer. I’m going to make the most of my time.” The quote is by Jack London, an American author, journalist, and social activist. The Call of the Wild, which was recently adapted into a film starring Harrison Ford, and White Fang are two of his most well-known works.

Bond and Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) discuss time several times throughout their final conversation. When you combine these final moments of Bond’s life with the film’s title, the Jack London remark becomes even more poignant.

What is the source of the Jack London quote?

M’s comment in No Time To Die was a portion of a longer quote ascribed to London.

The whole quote was said by London to journalist Ernest J. Hopkins, who published it in San Francisco’s The Bulletin on December 2, 1916, according to Bartleby.com.

Just two months before his death, London allegedly told Hopkins this while discussing his life. On November 22, 1916, he was only 40 years old when he died.

