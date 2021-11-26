Where does ‘Gossip Girl’ take place? The Showrunner Reveals ‘Amazing’ Locations.

Upper East Siders and devoted Gossip Girl fans can rest easy now that the show is back on our televisions. Along with the high drama and splendor of Part 1, the first three episodes of Part 2 are now available to stream on HBO Max.

Gossip Girl is situated in New York City, as everyone knows. However, things are a little different in the reboot. Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV (Eli Brown), the richest kid in NYC, resides in Brooklyn, which was seen as a less desirable city in the original (Hello lonely boy!). Constance Billard lives on the Upper East Side, but her classmates hang out in the DUMBO district of Brooklyn after school.

However, Manhattan will always hold a special place in Gossip Girl’s heart—and showrunner Joshua Safran appears to agree.

Two Manhattan eateries, The Grill and Le CouCou, are among Safran’s chosen filming sites for the revival, according to The Washington Newsday.

“I’m a big fan of big restaurants. Going to restaurants is one of my favorite pastimes. “All of the restaurants we shot in Season 1 are quite significant to me, and I adore them,” he explained.

“The locations are stunning, such as The Grill in Episode 8, when Aki’s father delivers his lecture about Picasso. It’s true that Picasso was sold [there], so it’s entertaining to speculate on that.

“There’s Le Coucou, where we shot Aki’s father’s supper in Episode 6.” So, the series focuses on large restaurants, which I find particularly appealing because they are truly iconic of New York and were all closed during the pandemic. It was good to be back in those rooms because you couldn’t be there before. Those are the best, in my opinion.” The New York Public Theater, which was featured in Part 1, was described as “amazing” and Safran’s favorite site for the first season.

In Episode 3, Max (Thomas Doherty) revealed his father’s infidelity at the theater, and Julien (Jordan Alexander) brought her father’s secret girlfriend Lola (Elizabeth Lail) to expose his lies.

The Gossip Girl reboot is shot all throughout New York City, including the Met steps where the popular girls sit, just like the original series.

data-instgrm-captioned blockquote class=”instagram-media” This is a condensed version of the information.