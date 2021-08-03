Where Does ‘Evangelion 3.03.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time’ Fit in the ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Franchise?

On August 13, 2021, the fourth film in the Rebuild of Evangelion film series will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

The latest installment of the Neon Genesis Evangelion saga, Evangelion 3.03.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, is directed by its creator, Hideaki Anno.

Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama, and Mahiro Maeda co-directed the film, which Anno also scripted.

The long-awaited film is part of a reimagining of Neon Genesis Evangelion, which aired from October 1995 to March 1996.

It is the sequel to the Amazon Prime Video releases Evangelion:1.11 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion:2.22 You Can (Not) Advance, and Evangelion:3.33 You Can (Not) Redo.

The franchise has been one of Japan’s most successful anime since its inception, and it has had a considerable impact on pop culture, with the most recent installment proving to be a big smash, as it is currently the highest-grossing film in Japanese theaters in 2021.

What is the plot of Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time?

Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time is the third and final installment of the Rebuild of Evangelion films, and it adapts the original series with a new ending.

After Earth was pushed off its axis by a cataclysmic catastrophe known as the Second Impact, Evangelions (Evas), artificial humans, and humanoid weapons assist in the struggle against unknown aliens known as Angels.

It follows Shinji Ikari, a fourteen-year-old kid who, alongside Asuka Shikinami Langley and Rei Ayanami, is enlisted to pilot mechanical warriors (mecha) against the Angels.

The three protagonists walk across Japan in Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time as Misato Katsuragi and her anti-Nerv group Wille try to repair the city of Paris, which has turned red due to coreization.

Meanwhile, Mari Illustrious Makinami, her Eva Unit 8, and the Wunder fleet are entrusted with defending the French capital from a swarm of Nerve Evas.

Where in the Neon Genesis Evangelion Franchise Timeline Does Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time Fit?

The Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise is unique in that the anime series and films that have followed it share the same setting, characters, and ideas of the original program, but they are also alternate retellings.

Following Anno’s groundbreaking debut series, the franchise was revived with the release of the film Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death and Rebirth. This is a condensed version of the information.