Where Did ‘The Chair’ Take Place? The Real Colleges That Inspired Netflix’s Pembroke.

The Chair, a campus comedy starring Sandra Oh as the chair of a college English department full of academics hell-bent on giving her grief, is now available on Netflix in its entirety.

That college is Pembroke, an Ivy Leaguer in trouble, and the dean is trying to turn things around by retiring some senior professors and, of course, bringing David Duchovny and his red Speedos onto campus.

Pembroke is a fictional college, yet it is recorded in a real educational institution, just like fellow Netflix programs Sex Education and Dear White People. Continue reading to learn where and when the series was shot.

Where did The Chair take place?

In the Netflix show, which was shot in Pennsylvania, two campuses stood in for Pembroke.

The first season was filmed at Washington & Jefferson College, as well as Chatham University’s Shadyside campus in Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, the community around Pembroke is largely Washington, Pennsylvania, where the majority of the show was filmed. However, an early scene was also shot in Pittsburgh: the airport where Bill (played by Jay Duplass) bids his daughter farewell in episode 1 is actually Pittsburgh International Airport.

Some of Washington & Jefferson College may be familiar to Netflix fans, as the college provided locations for Mindhunter a few years ago. According to a Netflix spokesman speaking to local newspaper The Observer Reporter, it was because of this experience that the company decided to film a large portion of The Chair there.

Real-life W&J kids participated as extras in the show, which was filmed under strict safety standards during the pandemic, according to the report.

Meanwhile, The Chair co-creator Amanda Peet stated in an interview with Trib Live that many of the professors in the show are real lecturers. “It was extremely incestuous, but it was also a lot of fun because they were actual professors. The Dirty John actor observed, “They sounded so authentic and were at ease.”

Filming in Pittsburgh took place in January and February 2021, according to a casting call distributed around Pittsburgh news sites, while the Washington sequences were shot in March 2021.

Netflix has used Pennsylvania as a location for episodes and films such as I Am Not Okay With This, the Jason Momoa-starring Sweet Girl, and others. This is a condensed version of the information.