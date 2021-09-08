Where Did ‘Doogie Kamealoha M.D.’ Take Place? The Filming Locations Have Been Revealed.

Doogie Howser, M.D. premiered in 1989, depicting a child doctor making waves while dealing with life’s challenges. The story returns, with Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha reprising her role as an adolescent doctor.

Doogie and her family have relocated to Hawaii, where they are surfing, resting, and eating spam musubi on the beach.

The new Disney+ series Doogie Kamealoha M.D. has a lot more picturesque filming settings than the first series. Kourtney Kang, the showrunner, spoke with this website about the reasons for filming at these locations.

Waimānalo

Waimnalo is a part of Hawaii that is recognized for its spectacular beach. The Kamealoha family in the show lives just steps away from the beautiful beach.

“The family lives at the beach in Waimanalo,” Kang added of the site. And Waimanalo is a beach that my family frequents; we love vacationing there, so having the family’s home there was really special.”

‘Iolani Palace’ is a Hawaiian palace.

The ‘Iolani Palace was home to the Kingdom of Hawaii’s royalty, culminating with Queen Lili’uokalani. It was used as part of the government after the monarchy was no longer in place before being renovated and offered to the public as a museum.

This mansion had electricity before Buckingham Palace and even the White House, according to Kang.

Statue of Queen Lili’uokalani

The statue of the last monarch to reside at the ‘Iolani Palace may be found outside the palace. When the monarchy was abolished, she was forced to live under house arrest and, eventually, as a private person, until her death.

Unfortunately for Kang, she was only able to photograph her “idol” for a brief moment.

“Another area that I was extremely enthusiastic about – we just got to do a quick exterior pass through it,” she said.

Waikiki

Filming was also able to take place in Waikiki, which is a well-known neighborhood in Honolulu.