Where Are the Hometown Dates on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and How Far Do the Final Three Live From Katie?

The Bachelorette’s 2021 season is almost over, and Katie Thurston has just Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze to pick from on the ABC show. Katie’s hometown dates should perhaps make it easier for her to make a selection.

Those local dates, on the other hand, highlight a big stumbling barrier for any relationship she enters after filming is through. Katie is from the West Coast, whereas the other three suitors are from the East Coast or Canada (in Blake’s case).

Here’s all you need to know about this year’s hometown dates, including Katie’s exact location in relation to Blake, Greg, and Justin.

On Season 17, Where Are the Hometown Dates on “The Bachelorette”?

All of the competitors are encased in a COVID-19 filming bubble that they are not permitted to leave — remember when Kate said after the lads played Bash Ball that if someone needed to go to the hospital, they would have to leave the show?

As a result, hometowns will be a little different in The Bachelorette than usual.

Those who watched Matt James’ season of The Bachelor will recognize the new format. Katie will not visit Blake, Greg, or Justin’s hometowns, but will instead see their family in New Mexico.

This was shown in a sneak peek on the Instagram feed. The final three families are shown arriving at the hotel where the show is being filmed, with each of the guys having heart-to-hearts among the Pueblo-inspired interior of the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa.

