Where Are the Cast of ‘Mean Girls’ Now, 17 Years Later?

Cady Heron, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners, and Karen Smith were played by Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried, respectively, in the 2004 hit film Mean Girls. Since the film’s release in 2004, over two decades have passed, and the principal cast has accomplished a great deal. This website offers all the information you need regarding where the main characters from Mean Girls are now.

What Has Happened to the Cast of Mean Girls?

Lindsay Lohan is a well-known actress.

Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls, is a new girl at school who befriends the popular group known as the Plastics.

Following her role in Mean Girls, Lohan went on to star in a slew of big-budget movies in the 2000s, including Herbie: Fully Loaded, Just My Luck, Chapter 27, and Labor Pains.

Following the success of Mean Girls, Lohan embarked on a successful music career. Despite unfavorable reviews, her album “Speak” was the first high-seller from Casablanca Records in recent years, peaking at number four on the Billboard 200.

Lohan returned to music and acting in 2018 after several years away from the spotlight.

She made her comeback in the second season of Rupert Grint and Nick Frost’s British black comedy Sick Note.

Lohan was supposed to star in a Christmas romantic comedy about a lady who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident, according to Netflix in May 2021.

Rachel McAdams is a well-known actress.

In Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams portrays Queen Bee Regina George, the meanest of the titular Mean Girls.

Following the release of Mean Girls in 2004, McAdams played alongside Ryan Gosling in The Notebook, receiving an MTV Movie Award and 14 Teen Choice Awards.

She subsequently went on to star in the romantic comedy Wedding Crashers opposite Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Bradley Cooper.

McAdams took a sabbatical from acting between 2006 and 2008. She made a comeback in the film Married Life, in which she co-starred with Pierce Brosnan and Chris Cooper.

Following that, McAdams starred in films such as Sherlock Holmes, Morning Glory, Midnight in Paris, The Vow, To the Wonder, and About Time.

McAdams starred opposite Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, and Stanley Tucci in Tom McCarthy’s Oscar-winning film Spotlight, in which she played journalist Sacha Pfeiffer.

McAdams was most last seen in a film with her. This is a condensed version of the information.