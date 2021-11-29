When Your Favorite Network TV Show Will Return in 2022, according to the ABC Midseason TV Schedule.

ABC has begun revealing the dates for the comeback of its TV series in 2022. With dramas like Grey’s Anatomy and comedies like The Conners reaching the end of their seasons, fans are wondering how long they will have to wait for new episodes in 2022.

The solution is short. ABC will begin airing its major network comedies on January 3, however fans will have to wait longer for dramas to resume.

The 26th season of The Bachelor premieres on January 3, making it the fourth season in the Bachelor franchise to premiere in less than six months. Clayton Echard, from Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette, will be the new bachelor when the program returns.

ABC has also revealed the new shows that will premiere in 2022, one of which could very well become your next television addiction.

When will ABC series return in 2022?

All times are in Eastern Standard Time (ET)

Season 26 of The Bachelor: The new Bachelor, Clayton Echard, will be introduced on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. New episode of The Chase airs on Wednesday, January 5 at 10 p.m.

Season 4, Episode 9 of The Conners premieres on Wednesday, January 5 at 9 p.m.

Season 8 (the final season) of Black-ish premieres on Tuesday, January 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Season 9, Episode 9 of The Goldbergs premieres on Wednesday, January 5 at 8 p.m.

Season 2, Episode 10 of Home Economics airs on Wednesday, January 5 at 9:30 p.m.

Episode 9 of Queens will premiere on Tuesday, January 4 at 10 p.m.

Episode 10 of The Wonder Years will premiere on Wednesday, January 5 at 8:30 p.m.

The exact date of the film’s release in the middle of the season has yet to be determined.

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama that airs on ABC (final episode of 2021 airs Thursday, December 16 at 9 p.m.)

The Great Physician (final episode of 2021 aired on November 22 and is streaming now on Hulu)

Station 19 is a station that is located in the (final episode of 2021 airs Thursday, December 16 at 8 p.m.)

A Thousand Small Things (final episode of 2021 airs Wednesday, December 1 at 10 p.m.)

The Newcomer (final episode of 2021 airs Sunday December 12 at 10 p.m.)

The vastness of the sky ( final episode of 2021 airs Thursday, December 16 at 10 p.m.)

What are the new ABC shows set to premiere in 2022?

