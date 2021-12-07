When Will Your Favorite Network Show Return in 2022? NBC Midseason TV Schedule: When Will Your Favorite Network Show Return in 2022?

With popular NBC shows like Chicago Fire, Law & Order, and Blacklist airing their final episodes in 2021, fans are undoubtedly asking when they will return.

Fortunately, the channel has already announced the launch dates for its midseason premiere episodes, so viewers won’t have to wait long for them to return, since they begin airing on January 3.

In addition to returning shows, NBC’s midseason lineup will feature a number of new seasons, including the sixth and final season of This Is Us.

Everything you need to know about NBC’s midseason schedule is right here.

When will NBC series return in 2022?

In 2022, NBC will air 16 new and returning shows, with some continuing and others debuting.

The following is a complete list, with all times in Eastern Time (ET):

Season 2 of Kenan premieres on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m.

On Monday, January 3 at 9 p.m., That’s My Jam will return.

The first season of American Auto will air on Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m.

The first season of Grand Crew will air on Tuesday, January 4th at 8.30 p.m.

Season 6 of This Is Us will air on Tuesday, January 4 at 9 p.m.

Season 4 of New Amsterdam premieres on Tuesday, January 4 at 10 p.m.

Season 7 of Chicago Med premieres on Wednesday, January 5 at 8 p.m.

Season 10 of Chicago Fire premieres on Wednesday, January 5 at 9 p.m.

Season 9 of Chicago P.D. premieres on Wednesday, January 5 at 10 p.m.

Season 9 of The Blacklist premieres on Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m. On Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m., it will also debut a new time slot.

Season 23 of Law & Order: SVU premieres on Thursday, January 6 at 9 p.m.

Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime premieres at 10 p.m. on Thursday, January 6.

Season 21 of Law & Order will premiere on Thursday, February 24 at 8 p.m.

Season 29 of Dateline NBC starts on Friday, February 25 at 9 p.m.

Season 2 of Young Rock will launch on Tuesday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

Mr. Mayor Season 2 premieres at 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

What are the new NBC shows set to premiere in 2022?

In addition to its regular lineup, NBC will debut three new shows that are guaranteed to become fans’ new TV obsessions.

