When Will Your Favorite FOX Show Return in 2022?

FOX is bringing back all of your favorite shows to help you beat the January blues as the dust settles from the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

On Sunday, January 2, 2022, FOX will premiere their winter lineup of TV programming, with your favorite comedies, dramas, and reality shows following shortly after. There are also a number of brand new television shows to anticipate.

FOX chooses to promote some of its new and returning shows with special air dates on Sundays before they settle into their regular time slot, which makes scheduling a little more tricky.

Seasons like The Simpsons and Call Me Kat will shift about a little, while new shows like Next Level Chef, Pivoting, and Monarch will begin on one date and end on another.

Fan-favorite Season 5 of The Resident will likewise have a later premiere date, with the show returning from its mid-season break in early February.

Beginning in 2022, below is the whole FOX mid-season schedule.

When will FOX series return in 2022?

Season 33, Episode 11 of The Simpsons airs on Sunday, January 2 at a special time of 9:00 p.m.

The Great North: A new episode of The Great North will premiere on Sunday, January 2 at 9:30 p.m.

Season 12 of Bob’s Burgers will premiere on Sunday, January 9 at 9:00 p.m.

On Sunday, January 9 at 9:30 p.m., Family Guy: Season 20 resumes.

Season 5 of The Resident will premiere on Thursday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Returning show new seasons on FOX in 20229-1-1: Season 3 of Lone Star premieres on Monday, January 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Season 2 of I Can See Your Voice premieres on Wednesday, January 5 at 8:00 p.m.

Season 2 of Call Me Kat premieres on Sunday, January 9 at 8:00 p.m. The next episode will show on Thursday, January 13 at 9:00 p.m., in its regular time slot.

What are the new FOX series set to premiere in 2022?

Next-Generation Chef: The new show will premiere on January 2nd at 8:00 p.m. The next episode will show on Wednesday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m., in its regular time slot.

Season XX of The Cleaning Lady premieres on Monday, January 3 at 9:00 p.m.

For Richer or Poorer: Joe Millionaire On Thursday, January 6 at 8:00 p.m., the new show will premiere for two hours. The next episode is on the way. This is a condensed version of the information.