When Will Vanessa Hudgens’ Christmas Movie ‘The Princess Switch 3’ Be Available on Netflix?

Vanessa Hudgens fans will be pleased to learn that she will reprise all three of her roles in the latest episode of The Princess Switch franchise.

In The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Hudgens plays Princess Stacy of Belgravia, Queen Margaret of Montenaro, and Lady Fiona Pembroke.

Stacy, a Chicago baker, travels to Belgravia to compete in a cooking competition in the first film.

She had an accidental meeting with Margaret, the Duchess of Montenaro, who happened to look exactly like her. They decide to swap places in order to learn more about each other’s life.

The second film follows Margaret and her cousin Lady Fiona Pembroke as she prepares to take the kingdom of Montenaro, while her lookalike cousin Lady Fiona Pembroke plots to steal the throne.

Here’s when the trio’s latest adventure will be available on Netflix.

Release of The Princess Switch 3 Time Fans of holiday romcoms won’t have to wait long for the latest installment in the series.

Switching Princesses 3: Romancing On November 18, The Star will be available on Netflix.

The first movie in the series, The Princess Switch, and the second, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, are both accessible to watch on Netflix if you need a refresher on all the Christmassy antics that have already occurred in the series.

What happens in the third installment of The Princess Switch?

The gang of doppelgangers is reunited in this film when Stacy and Margaret throw a party together.

A rare item belonging to the Vatican is stolen during the party.

Stacy and Margaret rapidly understand they’ll need the help of someone who can think like a criminal to solve the riddle and recover it.

They enlist the help of Fiona, who goes on to play the lead role in the film, and must arrange a robbery to recover it and avoid a diplomatic incident.

Fiona was hauled away by police for her crimes at the end of the second film, so it’s unclear why the royals turn to her for assistance.

Cast of Princess Switch 3

Hudgens, of course, returns to reprise all three of her roles.

“It’s incredibly perplexing,” she told PopSugar ahead of the sequel to the trilogy, “but I’m always up for a challenge.”

“This film tested me because I’ve never portrayed three characters before.”

