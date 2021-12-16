When Will ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Episodes Be Available on Netflix?

Season 2 of The Witcher has been one of Netflix’s most eagerly anticipated series, and it’s almost here. The fantasy series starring Henry Cavill will return in December.

Geralt returns for his second season (the first in two years), and this time he has returned to his childhood home to defend Cirilla (Freya Allan).

A lot of new cast members have been added to the show. Kristofer Hivju, who plays the cursed beast of a man Nivellen on Game of Thrones, is one of them.

All of this and more will be available on Netflix very soon, just in time for audiences to binge-watch the show before the holidays. Here’s when the new episodes will be released.

When will The Witcher Season 2 be released?

The new season of The Witcher will be released on Friday, December 17th (except in two US states). On that day, Netflix will have all eight episodes of Season 2 available.

Netflix will release the episodes of all of its originals at 12 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). Your local release date will be determined by your time difference from the west coast of the United States. Subscribers on the east coast, for example, will watch the show at 3 a.m. ET, while those on the west coast would get it at 2 a.m. Because of how time zones work, Alaskan and Hawaiian viewers will be able to see The Witcher on December 16 in the evening.

If it helps you figure out when you’ll be able to see the episodes where you are, PT is eight hours behind GMT / UTC. Here’s when viewers in the following Netflix territories may expect to see the episodes.

