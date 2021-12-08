When Will ‘The Resident’ Season 5, Episode 11 Be Released? When Will ‘The Resident’ Season 5, Episode 11 Be Released?

After the departure of Dr. Nicolette Nevin (Emily VanCamp), Season 4 of The Resident has been dramatic and painful for Dr. Conrad Hawkins (played by Matt Czuchry), but he is about to receive a respite from it all.

The Fox show’s final episode of 2021 will premiere on December 7, after which fans will have to wait until Episode 11 to see what happens next.

The show is taking a mid-season break at that point.

Fans who are curious as to how long they would have to wait for more Chastain Memorial Hospital drama will be relieved to learn that Fox has already declared that the show will return in 2022.

The series has been confirmed for Fox’s winter lineup, which means the gap between this year’s winter finale and next year’s mid-season premiere will be only a few weeks.

When can we expect The Resident to return to our screens?

Release Date for Season 5 Episode 11 of The Resident

On December 7 at 8 p.m. ET, Fox will telecast the final episode of 2021 (Season 4, Episode 10, titled “Unknown Origin”). After that episode, viewers would have to wait exactly eight weeks for the next episode to appear.

The Resident’s yet-to-be-titled winter debut will air on February 1, 2022. Fans should anticipate to see the show at its regular time slot on that night, which is 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

Fans who want to catch up on all of the episodes that have aired over the two-month break can do so online. Hulu currently has every episode of The Resident available to watch.

Meanwhile, the first ten episodes of Season 5 are available on FuboTV, DirecTV, Fox Now, and Spectrum on Demand. Season passes are available on Apple TV and Amazon for local viewers.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Peter Elkoff said that a new character will join the cast of The Resident in the second half of Season 5, filling the void left by Emily VanCamp.

Cade is the name of the new character, and it is performed by Kaley Ronayne, who previously starred in Gotham.

Cade is a daring emergency room doctor who, according to Elkoff, will play a key role in a major upcoming plotline.

He stated that she will “assist us in our efforts.” This is a condensed version of the information.