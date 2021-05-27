When Will The Next Episodes of ‘Lucifer’ Season 5B Be Available on Netflix?

The second half of Lucifer Season 5 will be released on Netflix in May, nine months after the first episodes were released.

Season 5B will be available to subscribers on Friday, May 28, giving Luci fans plenty of time to binge-watch the series over the weekend.

The fallout of God’s entrance on Earth in the midseason finale, as well as the long-awaited musical episode “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” are among the things fans are looking forward to in these episodes.

On May 28, at 12 a.m. Pacific Time, all eight episodes will be available on the streaming service. The time difference between your country and America’s west coast, which is now seven hours behind GMT, will determine when the second half of the season is available in your nation or region.

The episodes will be available to stream in some of Netflix’s major markets on May 28th, unless otherwise noted:

5:00 p.m. in Australia 4:30 p.m. AEST 3:00 p.m. ACST AWST is an acronym that stands for “Advanced 5:00 a.m. in Brazil 4:00 a.m. / FNT 3:00 a.m. BRT ACT / AMT / 2:00 a.m. Canada 3:00 a.m. EDT / 4:30 a.m. Newfoundland / 4:00 a.m. ADT / 2:00 a.m. CDT / 1:00 a.m. CST/MDT / 00:00 a.m. PDT Central and Western Europe 9:00 a.m. CET Eastern Europe 10:00 a.m. EET India 12:30 p.m. IST Mexico 2:00 a.m. CDT / 1:00 a.m. MT / 00:00 a.m. PDT United States 3:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 a.m. CDT / 1:00 a.m. MDT / 00:00 a.m. MST/PDT / 23:00 p.m. on May 27 AKDT / 9:00 p.m. on May 27 HST / 10:00 p.m. HDT United Kingdom and Ireland 8:00 a.m. BST

As for what fans can expect, the official synopsis reads: “In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.”

Speaking of the first episode, which sees God, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) enjoying a family dinner together, Ellis told Entertainment Weekly: “The dynamic that it brought to the show and the stuff that we got to do because Dad was there, the stuff we got to talk about because Dad was there, I didn’t think we’d ever get to that level on this show.”

Woodside told Entertainment. This is a brief summary.