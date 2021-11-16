When Will the New Episodes of ‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Be Available on Netflix?

Tiger King was a phenomenon during the early coronavirus period that seemed to tap into the collective hysteria of the time, and Netflix is releasing all-new episodes to the site very soon in the hopes of evoking a similar frenzy.

Tiger King 2 is a five-episode sequel that explores the narrative of how the show became a global phenomenon and brings the stories of the primary characters up to date.

And there’s been a lot to cover, from Carole Baskin’s attempt to sue the producers of the true crime documentary to Joe Exotic’s push to persuade Donald Trump to grant him a presidential pardon before he leaves office.

Here’s when the latest episode of the show will air.

When will the second season of Tiger King be available on Netflix?

In all but two American territories, the new episodes will be available on Netflix on Wednesday, November 17, when all five episodes will be available.

Alaska and Hawaii will receive the new episodes late in the evening of November 16 due to the way time zones function.

The episodes will be released at midnight Pacific Time, as with the rest of Netflix series. The time difference between you and the west coast of the United States, which is currently eight hours behind GMT/UTC, will determine when those episodes are released.

Here’s when Tiger King will be available on Netflix in some of its main markets:

5:00 p.m. in Australia 4:30 p.m. AEST 3:00 p.m. ACST Brazil: 5:00 a.m. AWSTBrazil: 5:00 a.m. 4:00 a.m. / FNT 3:00 a.m. BRT 2:00 a.m. AMT 3:00 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. ACTCanada: 3:00 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. 4:00 a.m. / Newfoundland AT / 2:00 a.m. CT / 1:00 a.m. MT / 00:00 a.m. AT / 2:00 a.m. CT / 1:00 a.m. MT / 00:00 a.m. PDT 9:00 a.m. in Central Europe Eastern Europe: 10:00 a.m. CETEastern Europe: 10:00 a.m. EET 12:30 p.m. (noon) IST in India 2:00 a.m. CT / 1:00 a.m. MT / 00:00 a.m. Mexico 3:00 a.m., PTU.S. ET / 2:00 a.m. CT / 1:00 a.m. MT / 00:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. CT / 1:00 a.m. MT / 00:00 a.m. On November 16, PT / 23:00 p.m. AKDT / 21:00 p.m. HST / PT / 23:00 p.m. AKDT / 21:00 p.m. HST / PT / 23:00 p.m. 8:00 a.m. GMT in the United Kingdom Season 2 of Tiger King: What to Expect “With Joe Exotic behind jail and Carole Baskin edging up on possession of his shady zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound,” according to the official Netflix summary. This is a condensed version of the information.