When will the last season of ‘Lucifer’ be available to stream on Netflix?

Fans of Netflix’s Lucifer were left on a dramatic cliffhanger when the former King of Hell (Tom Ellis) took over as God from his father (Dennis Haysbert). Season 6 will premiere in September on the streaming service, and viewers will be able to see how that plays out.

Luci fans will be disappointed to learn that Season 6 will also be the final season of the old Fox showâ€”for real this time. Unlike the previous season, Lucifer Season 6 will be released in its entirety in September, with all 10 episodes available at the same time.

Your time zone will determine when they become accessible in your area. Continue reading to learn when the series’ final episodes will be available in your area.

Release Date for Season 6 of ‘Lucifer’

On Friday, September 10, those final ten episodes will be available on Netflix around the world.

The exception is Hawaii and Alaska, which will receive the 10 episodes on September 9th evening due to the way time zones work.

When does ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 premiere on Netflix?

At 12 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, Lucifer will be released (PDT). When it comes to your country or region, the time difference from PDT, the time zone on America’s West Coast where Netflix is headquartered, will be the deciding factor.

The West Coast of the United States is currently seven hours behind GMT / UTC. The episodes will be released at the following times in the following territories:

3:45 p.m. AWST / 3:45 p.m. AWST / 3:45 p.m. AWST / 3:45 p.m. AW ACST / 5 p.m. ACWST / 4:30 p.m. AEST Brazil: ACT 2 a.m. / AMT 3 a.m. / 4 a.m. BRT Canada: 1 a.m. PDT/MST / midnight PDT/MST 2 a.m. MDT/CST 3 a.m. CDT/EST ADT / 4:30 a.m. EDT/AST / 4 a.m. EDT/AST / 4 a.m. EDT/AST / 4 a.m. EDT/AST NDT 9:00 a.m. CEST in Central Europe 10:00 a.m. Eastern Europe EEST 12:30 p.m. in India (noon) IST 4 p.m. JST in Japan Mexico: 12 a.m. PDT/MST/1 a.m. MDT/2 a.m. MDT/ 2 a.m. MDT/ 2 a.m. MDT/ 2 a.m. MDT/ CDT 4 p.m. in South Korea KST 9 p.m. HST on September 9 / 11 p.m. AKDT on September 9 / midnight PDT/MST on September 10 / 1 a.m. MDT / 2 a.m. CDT / 3 a.m. EDT on September 10 8:00 a.m. in the United Kingdom BST Is it possible to watch ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 for free online?

Regrettably, there is no legal method to view the. This is a condensed version of the information.