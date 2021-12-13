When will the Golden Globe nominations for 2022 be announced?

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globe Awards were released today, ahead of the main ceremony in January.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which selects the winners of the awards, is still embroiled in controversy over its criticism of Black representation, but the ceremony will go on as planned. The main event will not be shown by regular broadcaster NBC until the HFPA completes its reorganization, as a result of the dispute.

Despite the dearth of television time and artists who have boycotted the Golden Globes, the show will go on, beginning today with the announcement of the nominees.

Here’s how to watch the Golden Globe Award nominations for 2022 right now.

When will the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards be announced?

The HFPA is off to a fast start, announcing the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes on Monday, December 13.

From 6:00 a.m. PT to 9:00 a.m. ET, the event will be livestreamed.

The Golden Globes will stream the announcement event live on goldenglobes.com and the Golden Globes YouTube channel.

When will the Golden Globes be held in 2022?

After a pandemic-affected event in 2021, the Golden Globe Awards will resume their regular schedule in 2022. On February 28, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards were televised live from both Beverly Hills and New York.

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will be presented on Sunday, January 9, 2022, will be held for the first time. While Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted last year’s ceremony, it is presently unknown who will host the 2022 ceremony.

The HFPA’s Black Representation Disputation

Following the broadcast of the 2021 Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was chastised for its lack of diversity and Black representation among its members.

As a result, numerous studios, entertainers, and broadcasters have distanced themselves from the Golden Globes, prompting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to declare steps to overhaul its membership over the following 18 months.

Amazon Studios and Netflix said that they would no longer work with the HFPA, NBC announced that the 2022 ceremony would not be broadcast, and Tom Cruise supported entertainer boycotts by returning his three Golden Globe awards.

The HFPA announced on October 1 that it has added 21 new members, with an emphasis on adding. This is a condensed version of the information.