When Will the God of Mischief Return to Disney+ for Season 2 of ‘Loki’?

The first season of Disney+’s Loki has come to an end, and the Season 1 conclusion left viewers wanting more from the Asgardian prince and his various incarnations.

Thankfully, the post-credits scene was included in the film’s climax, “For All Time.” Loki will undoubtedly return for Season 2 on the streaming site, according to the actor.

That’s the only confirmation Marvel fans have gotten so far that any of the MCU Disney+ series will return. Wandavision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have both been and gone, but neither has announced a sequel.

While Loki will return, there is currently no formal confirmation of when he will do so. However, behind-the-scenes conversations may tell when we’ll see Tom Hiddleston in Loki again.

Season 2 of ‘Loki’: What We Know

Season 2 will begin filming in January 2022 under the working title Architect, according to Production Weekly. It’s difficult to compare this to the Season 1 release schedule because the epidemic caused severe delays in the production of the initial batch of episodes. With filming set to begin in early 2022, Season 2 of Loki might premiere on Disney+ in late 2022 or early 2023.

While the existence of Season 2 of Loki was only confirmed after the finale aired, there had been speculations about it for a long time.

In April, Marvel producer Nate Moore told IndieWire that Loki has a number of storylines that “lend themselves to numerous seasons in a way that it’s not a one-off.”

Clark Gregg, who plays Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed to Variety in 2020 that Hiddleston has recorded more episodes than we’ve seen thus yet. He let slip something unusual that Loki actor told him while promoting the final season of his Marvel drama Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say boy, starting the experiment over would be incredibly interesting,” he remarked. With that kind of money and the Marvel Cinematic production staff, doing 10 or 12 episodes like Tom Hiddleston told me he was doing on Loki.”

This demonstrates that Hiddleston knew he’d receive two seasons when he signed on, but he didn’t sign on for a third.

Who Will Return in Season 2 of ‘Loki’?

Season 2 will not feature any actors who have been confirmed to return. This is a condensed version of the information.