When will ‘The French Dispatch’ be available to stream, and how can you see all of Wes Anderson’s films online?

The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s love valentine to old-school journalism, is out now. The movie is now playing in theaters all around the world.

However, those theaters are currently the only places where you may see it. Unlike Dune, which was released in theaters and on Netflix on the same day, The French Dispatch will not be available on Netflix at the same time it is released in theaters.

Fans who want to watch the movie online will have to wait at least a few months. However, due to industry standards and existing contracts, we have a pretty decent notion of when the film will be available to stream.

Meanwhile, all of Wes Anderson’s previous eight films are available to watch on Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

When will The French Dispatch be available to watch online?

To figure out when the movie will be available online, you’ll need to know how theater windows work.

Traditionally, theaters have been allotted a 90-day window during which they are the only ones playing the most recent major motion pictures. This means that movies will be unavailable for three months after their initial release date on home media such as DVDs and Blu-Rays, as well as on video on demand (VoD).

That means The French Dispatch won’t be available on demand until January 22, 2022.

The pandemic has, however, altered the realities of the film industry, with streaming services replacing cinemas. This provided them with a bargaining chip, allowing them to renegotiate for shorter release windows, which were reduced from 90 to 45 days.

Disney was one of the companies that accomplished this. This is significant in the case of The French Dispatch, which is released by Searchlight Pictures, which Disney acquired as part of its acquisition of Fox. As a result, 45 days following its premiere date, which is Monday, December 6, the film should be accessible on home video and on demand.

When will The French Dispatch be available to stream?

After that, there would be another wait for the film to be available on streaming providers. Films usually arrive on streaming services three to four months after they are released on video on demand. As a result, The French Dispatch should be available to stream in February 2022.

It’s very likely to be on one of the streaming services. This is a condensed version of the information.