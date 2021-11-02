When will the fourth season of ‘Yellowstone’ premiere on Paramount?

When Yellowstone returns for Season 4, it will begin with two back-to-back episodes for the first time in the show’s history.

Yellowstone fans were on the edge of their seats as each member of the Dutton family was targeted for assassination in the Season 3 finale. As showrunner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan writes each of the new episodes’ scripts, Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley are all set to return for Season 4.

Here’s all you need to know about Season 4 of the popular drama series, ahead of its comeback.

Yellowstone airs a special two-hour event on Sunday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, exclusively on Paramount Network.

On the channel, Episodes 1 and 2, “Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain,” will air back to back.

Seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone are currently available to watch on Peacock, a streaming service. Y:1883, an upcoming spin-off series, will be available exclusively on Paramount+.

What happened in Yellowstone Season 4?

As we learn which members of the Dutton family will survive, the start of Season 4 of Yellowstone promises to be as exciting as the Season 3 finale. The Duttons have no idea who authorized the assassination attempts on them.

In the Season 3 finale, “The World is Purple,” John was shot on the roadside, Kayce was locked down at the police station by gunfire, Beth’s office was attacked and bombed, and a gunman came at Monica’s house to kill her.

While we don’t know who survives yet, the Season 4 trailer for Yellowstone hints that someone will be held accountable for the atrocities.

In the next season of Yellowstone, who will play the lead role?

For the new season, many of the show’s regulars return, but there are also new characters to contend with.

Costner (John), Grimes (Kayce), Reilly (Beth), and Bentley (Bentley) are all set to return as the Dutton family (Jamie). Rip Wheeler is played by Cole Hauser, Monica Long Dutton is played by Kelsey Asbille, and Chief Thomas Rainwater is played by Gil Birmingham.

Piper Perabo (Coyote Ugly), Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook), and Kathryn Kelly will all make their debuts in Season 4. (Nashville).

Summer, an environmentalist activist, is played by Perabo.