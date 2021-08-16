When Will the Delta Variant Reach Its Maximum? ‘We Have Control Over the Solution.’

The Delta coronavirus variant, which was first identified in India, is currently responsible for the great majority of new COVID cases in the United States.

The current seven-day average of new cases is around 130,000, and the head of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, cautioned on Sunday in an interview with Fox News that the number of daily cases might soon rebound to 200,000.

Is it conceivable to anticipate when this latest wave of infections, fueled by the Delta variety, will peak, given the recent surge?

Dr. Benjamin Linas, a professor of medicine at Boston University, told This website, “This is really difficult to say, and readers should be somewhat wary of anyone who claims to know the precise time Delta will surge.”

“To a large extent, the solution is within our grasp. We can eliminate this more rapidly if we continue to push for vaccine while also implementing some basic mitigating measures, such as masking when indoors and in public. However, if no type of mitigation or control is implemented, the surge may continue. The solution to the Delta rush is not a secret, but Americans are fatigued and have little desire to act.”

Linas, who is part of a study team using a simulation model to investigate this subject, believes that without intervention, several states could see Delta variant surges, with death rates higher than in the first wave of COVID in the United States.

He expressed his displeasure by saying, “That is terribly disturbing.” “You very likely will not be one of the individuals who dies from Delta if you are vaccinated, but you still need to be concerned about this surge because it is creating the conditions that lead to new varieties. We will see many varieties and one may escape the vaccine if we allow a long-tailed pandemic with moderate vaccination rates in the community.”

Modeling projections from the COVID-19 Simulator project, in which both institutions are involved, suggest COVID cases will peak in October-November, depending on the state, according to Jagpreet Chhatwal, an associate director at the Institute for Technology Assessment at Massachusetts General Hospital and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.

Several different peaks

“We shouldn’t be looking for a single peak across the country; we are. This is a condensed version of the information.