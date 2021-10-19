When will ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18 premiere, and who will star on it?

This year, ABC is going all-in on The Bachelorette. The show’s 18th season will premiere in October, barely two months after Katie Thurston was compelled to choose Blake Moynes as her final suitor.

Michelle Young has progressed from being the runner-up on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor to being the most recent Bachelorette. This means that Bachelor Nation will have another 30 men to lust after and debate whether or not they are there for the “proper reasons.”

Football player Bryan Witzmann, basketball player Joe Coleman, and Clint Eastwood’s grandson are among the guys Young will have to select from when Season 18 premieres this fall.

Fans of The Bachelorette will be able to see Young’s romantic drama with these men, as well as who else will be vying for her heart, on this date.

When does Season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere?

On Tuesday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, the current season will premiere on ABC. The remaining episodes will air weekly on Tuesdays in that time slot.

Episodes of the new season will be available on Hulu on Wednesday morning for those who want to watch it online. Episodes were delivered to the streamer at 5 a.m. ET last season, and the new episodes are likely to follow similar.

Who’s in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18’s Cast?

Michelle Young is this year’s Bachelorette, the series’ third Black protagonist after Rachel Lindsay and Tayshia Adams.

She previously appeared on Season 25 of The Bachelor, where she finished second behind the controversial Rachael Kirkconnell.

During the season’s debut, the following 30 guys will be introduced:

Alec Thompson, 29, is a Forest, Virginia-based engineer.

Brandon Jones, a travel nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon, is 26 years old.

Brandon Kieffer, a Sulphur, Louisiana-based brand manager, is 29 years old.

Bryan Witzmann, an NFL player from Houlton, Wisconsin, is 31 years old.

Casey Woods, 36, is a Parkland, Florida-based commercial creative director.

Chris Gallant, a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based motivational speaker, is 28 years old.

Chris Sutton, a commodity broker from New Orleans, Louisiana, is 28 years old.

Clayton Echard, a Eureka-based medical sales agent, is 28 years old. This is a condensed version of the information.