When Will Taylor Swift’s New Short Film “All Too Well” Be Released?

Taylor Swift appears to be “All Too Well” aware of her Swifties. Knowing that her fans can’t get enough Tay-Tay, the singer is preparing to produce a new short film incorporating the song from her “Red” phase.

Good Morning America first revealed the news on Friday, and Swift followed up with a 30-second clip on Twitter. This tweet also revealed the releasing date for the short film as well as the cast members.

The film “All Too Well” will be released to coincide with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), which is part of Taylor’s attempt to re-record all of her albums while signed to Big Machine Records in order to reclaim control of her masters.

What Is the Short Film ‘All Too Well’ About?

All Too Well: The Short Film appears to be a longer music video for the song, including it into a larger tale, based on what we can see in the teaser. It will also be the first time the “From the Vault” extended version of “All Too Well,” a Swift fan favorite for a long time, is performed.

Swift isn’t the first artist to create a short video to accompany a song, of course. Lady Gaga has released a variety of short films to accompany tracks such as “Marry the Night,” “G.U.Y.,” and “Telephone,” which are all 14 minutes long. However, unlike previous Gaga pictures, “All Too Well” is less likely to contain prison breakouts, palatial romps, and neurotic breakdowns.

Swift shared a trailer that is as calm as can be. The sole motion in this wide view of a late-period Taylor Swift fall setting is a car driving from the distance into the foreground.

Swift is the writer and director of the picture. Since 2008, when she sat in the director's chair for the first time for "I'm Only Me When I'm With You," this will be her 12th music video. "You Need to Calm Down," "Willow," and "Cardigan" are among her other credits. Her Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions was also directed by her.

The singer has revealed who will star in the short: herself, Teen Wolf actor Dylan O'Brien, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.