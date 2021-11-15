When will Taylor Swift’s new music video, directed by Blake Lively, be released?

Taylor Swift fans got a head start on Christmas with the release of her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday and a slew of other surprises over the weekend.

The singer followed up the album’s release with the premiere of a short film she made for the 10-minute extended version of her song “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which starred Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink and The Maze Runner’s Dylan O’Brien and aired on YouTube on Saturday, November 13.

But that’s not all the “Shake It Off” singer has in store for Swifties: on Sunday, November 14, she said that she’ll be releasing a new music video for “Shake It Off.”