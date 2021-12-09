When will ‘Sex and the City’ be back on the air?’ Release Date & Schedule for ‘And Just Like That…’

After more than 16 years following the season finale of Sex and the City, viewers can finally catch up with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte in the HBO Max series And Just Like That…

New York’s favorite three in their 50s will be followed as they navigate adult life, relationships, employment, family, love, loss, and more in the remake.

So you don’t miss an episode of And Just Like That…, the Washington Newsday has everything you need to know about the release schedule.

When will And Just Like That… be released?

And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot, is coming to theaters sooner than you think.

The first two episodes of And Just Like That… will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, December 9. Every Thursday, the final eight episodes of the series will air.

And Just Like That… is likely to follow the same release pattern as other HBO Max episodes, which typically premiere at 3 a.m. ET.

HBO Max has been approached by Washington Newsday for confirmation on the show’s premiere date.

You must be an HBO Max subscriber to view And Just Like That… The streaming platform is now available for $14.99 per month.

And Just Like That… will be available to stream in the United Kingdom starting at 8 a.m. on NOW. On Thursdays at 8 p.m., And Just Like That… will be broadcast on Sky Comedy at 9 p.m.

The Complete Release Schedule for And Just Like That…

There’s good news and bad news for Sex and the City fans who have been waiting patiently for the reboot.

The good news is that the first two episodes of the ten-part series will be released on December 9th. The remaining eight episodes, on the other hand, will air once a week, so viewers won’t receive the double-dose of SATC content they may have been hoping for every Thursday.

The first two episodes’ episode titles are currently available to the public. The first is called “Hello It’s Me,” and it was written and directed by Michael Patrick King, who previously worked on Sex and the City.

“Hello, It’s Me” will be followed by “Little Black Dress,” the second episode.

The complete release schedule may be found below, courtesy of Washington Newsday. Season 1 of And Just Like,