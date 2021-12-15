When will Season 6 of ‘Riverdale’ premiere next year?

Season 6 of Riverdale will only air five episodes in 2021 before taking an extended hiatus. The CW and Netflix show’s initial five episodes were a self-contained story dubbed “Rivervale,” a more horror-inspired series with big character deaths and a crossover including Sabrina Spellman (played by Kiernan Shipka).

That saga will come to a close with the 100th episode of Riverdale, which will air on Tuesday, December 14th. The winter finale will be this episode.

Riverdale will not return until the spring, unlike other series that air their winter finales in December and then return in January.

Regardless, the showrunner has already hinted at what we might expect when “Rivervale” concludes and Season 6 begins.

The premiere date for Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 has been set.

In March 2022, the CW show will return. Sunday, March 6th, to be exact.

This is the first time Riverdale has shown on Sundays, and it is a new night for the show. It will, however, return to its regular 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT time slot.

Season 6, Episode 6 will debut on Monday, March 7 at 8 a.m. GMT in areas where the show is available on Netflix (midnight PT).

The CW has yet to reveal the episode title or synopsis for Riverdale’s debut episode in 2022. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, on the other hand, has been teasing how the rest of Season 6 will connect to “Rivervale.” “I would say that one of the beautiful things about the Rivervale arc and the short series is that it has opened the door, I think, to a new genre and things that we haven’t done before on the show,” he told The Nerds of Color.

“So, tales that begin in…’Rivervale’ continue in a more grounded way in Riverdale, but it’s clearly a different genre for us and feels very fresh.”

Interestingly, while we don't know the title of Season 6, Episode 6, we do know the title of Episode 7: "Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral." Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge, confirmed this by posting a photo of the screenplay on Instagram.