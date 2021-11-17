When will Season 4 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ be released, and how will you be able to watch it?

Michael Burnham, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, and the crew of the USS Discovery will once again boldly venture where no one has gone before.

Season 4 will follow Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery as they attempt to prevent a space anomaly from killing all life as we know it.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including when and where you can watch it, as well as who will star in it.

When will Season 4 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ be released?

Star Trek: Discovery will be distributed in weekly installments, with four episodes reported so far.

Season 4 will have an unknown number of episodes, but Season 1 had 15, Season 2 had 14, and Season 3 had 13.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres on Thursday, November 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Where Can You Watch Season 4 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’?

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 will be available on Paramount+ for North American fans of the program.

Every week, new episodes will be added to the streaming platform, with each episode premiering at midnight PST.

Each episode will be released at the following times across North America:

3 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

MST1 a.m., MST2 a.m., MST3 a.m., MST4 a.m. On November 17, CST will be 10 p.m., HST will be 11 p.m., and AKST will be 12 p.m. What about fans from other countries? Season 4 will premiere on CTV Sci-Fi in Canada before being streamed on Crave the following day.

Season 4 will not be available to consumers outside of the United States and Canada until early 2022, when Paramount+ is offered globally, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, November 16.

Seasons 1-3 of the sitcom were also taken off Netflix immediately after the news, and will now be available on Paramount+.

ViacomCBS Networks International streaming president Kelly Day said of the decision in an interview with Deadline: “We’re bringing more of our best titles home to ViacomCBS for Paramount+ regions throughout the world as we rapidly grow our global streaming footprint.

“We have a strong global and local content pipeline that positions us for success throughout our regions, and bringing back iconic programs like Star Trek: Discovery for Paramount+ is another step forward in our efforts to provide fans with more must-watch material. This is a condensed version of the information.