When will Season 3 of ‘Love Island’ air in the United States, and how can I watch it?

Love Island Season 3 will premiere on CBS in July for anyone looking for a reality TV fix in between binge-watching Too Hot to Handle and waiting for the British Love Island to arrive on Hulu. The new season of the American dating program begins with 12 singletons entering Casa Amor, and viewers will be able to watch the entire show online this summer (including moments too hot for TV).

When Will ‘Love Island’ Episodes Air?

The 2021 season of Love Island in the United States premieres on CBS on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. CT. This is the second half of a blockbuster reality TV night for CBS, which will also premiere Big Brother 23 on the same night.

The first episode of Love Island will be a 90-minute special in which the first 12 contestants will be introduced, as well as a new set of twists.

Following its launch on Wednesday, Love Island will air hour-long episodes on Thursday and Friday at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT, followed by a two-hour episode on Sunday at the same time. Episodes will air Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT after the first week.

Season 3’s official summary states, “In terms of what to expect with Season 3, the official synopsis from CBS reads, ” “This summer, host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman bring you even more love and romance as the show moves away from the desert and back to the beach. On the sun-drenched Hawaiian island, islanders will pair up and prepare for more texts, fireside ceremonies, challenges, and friendships.

“When the ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, reappears, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. And, as always, viewers can vote on who goes on dates, who is at risk of being dumped from the Island, and who are fan favorites on the Love Island app throughout the season. In the end, one pair will triumph and be declared Love Island winners.”

1 out of 12

sizes=“790px” source type=“image/jpeg” media=“(min-width: 1280px)” srcset=”

https://d.newsweek.com/en/full/1839174/love-island-kyra-lizama.jpg?w=790&f=06ca7b64ae1a77c5d98732dfe5585310. This is a condensed version of the information.