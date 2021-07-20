When will Season 3 of ‘All American’ be available on Netflix?

The CW’s All American is based on the life of former pro-NFL player Spencer Paysinger. Spencer James, a character partly based on Paysinger, is played by British actor Daniel Ezra throughout his high school years, with season three having him return to Crenshaw High for his senior year.

Season 3 of The CW has finished after the epidemic caused significant delays in its release schedule. It’s been a long wait for those who don’t have access to The CW, but All American is coming to Netflix very soon.

When will Netflix release All American Season 3?

The sports drama, like the first two seasons of All American, will be available on Netflix now that the series has concluded its run on The CW.

Season 3 began in January 2021, however sadly for Netflix lovers, it did not air at the same time as the first two seasons, instead arriving at a later date.

Thankfully, a Netflix release date for All American season three has been confirmed, and it’s a lot sooner than you might think.

The third season of All American will premiere on Tuesday, July 27.

The new series will consist of 19 episodes that will be released all at once, allowing all American fans to binge the new season.

Netflix now offers a download option, allowing you to watch episodes on the go using the Netflix app.

The pilot episode of the All American spin-off, All American: Homecoming, is included in the third season of All American.

The spin-off is set against the backdrop of Bringston University’s HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience.

The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya), a rising tennis champion, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), a Chicago-based great baseball player, on their path to an HBCU.

The CW recently approved All American: Homecoming, and it’s quite probable that the spin-off series will be accessible on Netflix at a later date.

If you don’t want to wait for Netflix to distribute the series, you may watch it now on the Netflix app in the United States.

The third season of All American will take up where the second ended, with Spencer’s (Daniel) death. This is a condensed version of the information.