When will Season 2 of ‘Never Have I Ever’ be available on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever has been off the air for nearly a year, but Season 2 is now available on Netflix. The final episode of the Netflix show’s first season established a love triangle between Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), her closest friend Ben (Jaren Lewison), and long-time crush Paxton (Darren Barnet). As the Mindy Kaling-produced comedy returns for fresh episodes in July, members will be able to see how that love triangle plays out.

Read on to find out when Season 2 will be available to stream, as well as a preview of what fans can expect from the new episodes.

Release Date for Season 2 of ‘Never Have I Ever’

On Thursday, July 15, the new episodes will be available on Netflix all around the world. This new season, like the previous, will consist of ten episodes, all of which will be broadcast simultaneously on Netflix.

The synopsis for Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever reads: “In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi continues to struggle with the everyday stresses of high school and home drama, while also navigating new romantic relationships.”

The plural form of “relationships” suggests that both Ben and Paxton are still on the table as potential mates for Devi. Lee Rodriguez, who plays Fabiola, also suggested to Insider that the new season will feature “new love interests, new love triangles.” It’s also really juicy.”

Season 2 is expected to continue Devi’s romantic storylines from the first season, but it will also introduce some new people to mix things up.

Megan Suri will play “a new Indian student at Sherman Oaks High, whose confidence and luminosity will pose an immediate danger to Devi,” according to Netflix. Meanwhile, rapper Common portrays “a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini’s [Poorna Jagannathan] building.” Everyone admires his high-end practice and star customers, except Nalini.”

The new episodes will be released at midnight Pacific Time, as with the vast majority of Netflix titles. The time difference between where you are and where the episodes are streaming will determine when they are available.