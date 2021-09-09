When will Season 2 of Kaley Cuoco’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ be released?

Kaley Cuoco teased the first information of The Flight Attendant Season 2 on social media, whetting fans’ appetites for the next episodes.

Season 1 premiered on HBO Max to widespread praise, earning Cuoco a Golden Globe nomination and multiple Primetime Emmy nods. Cassie (Cuoco) is an alcoholic flight attendant who wakes up in a Bangkok hotel room next to a dead body and has no recollection what occurred.

Season 2 was announced shortly after the first season concluded, and filming has already begun. With more narrative lines and character development to follow, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the next season of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max.

What Has Kaley Cuoco Said About Season 2 Of The Flight Attendant?

Cassie Bowden’s new look in Season 2 has been released by Cuoco and the show’s official social media account. “Cassie and Cassie’s hair are back,” Cuoco posted on Instagram, wearing a purple shirt and sporting a new hairstyle. Season 2 of @flightattendantonmax is set to be another tumultuous descent..”

