When will ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6′ air its finale?

With 13 queens competing for the chance to win and be admitted into the Hall of Fame, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 has proven to be a tough competition.

Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, Ra’Jah O’Hara, and Trinity K. Bonet have made it to the top four after multiple challenges and lipsyncs, but the program is far from finished as the evicted queens have been vying to return.

The “game inside a game” that had been foreshadowed all season was revealed to be a lipsync round-robin between the queens who had sashayed away in Episode 10 of the reality show, which was released on Paramount+ on Thursday.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache did well, winning six consecutive lipsyncs because to her funny performances, and she advanced to the final round, where she met Eureka.

The pair’s lipsync was extremely close, and the outcome of their struggle will not be known until episode 11.

Given the possibility of one or both of the queens returning to the competition, how will this affect the finale?

Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is set to air on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

This means there are only two episodes left till the competition is over, which makes sense if only one of the evicted queens returns.

It’s uncertain whether Silky or Eureka will return to the show, or if both will be given the chance.

It wouldn’t be surprising if both queens returned to the race on RuPaul’s Drag Race, as a double save has occurred on the main episode before.

What will happen in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’s final episodes?

There are only a few maxi challenges left until the competition winner is declared, with only two episodes remaining.

Ginger, Kylie, Ra’Jah, and Trinity, as well as the returning queen, will compete in a monologue challenge in Episode 11.

The queens were challenged with telling an important narrative in a teaser clip presented at the end of Episode 10. This is a condensed version of the information.