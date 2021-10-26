When will ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 be released, and when will it be available on Netflix?

Riverdale fans have been eagerly anticipating the premiere of a new season of the adolescent drama, and they won’t have to wait long.

The CW series is poised to return for its sixth season, and it will feature a highly anticipated crossover with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

After learning that her ancestor Abigail was burned at the stake by their ancestors, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) planned to exact revenge on Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse).

Everything you need to know about Riverdale Season 6 is right here.

When will Riverdale Season 6 be released?

The CW announced the renewal in February, writing on Twitter, “Another round at Pop’s! #Riverdale has been RENEWED for Season 6!”

The CW’s Riverdale Season 6 will premiere with a 5-episode event on Tuesday, November 16 at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. CT.

It will be the first time the show has shown on a Tuesday since it was shifted from Wednesday to Tuesday, and it will now air after The Flash.

The debut will follow The Flash’s “Armageddon” crossover, with Riverdale’s five-episode event dubbed “Rivervale.”

The show will cross over with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina during this event, and Kiernan Shipka will reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman.

When will Netflix release Riverdale Season 6?

Seasons of Riverdale are normally released a year after they show on The CW, and Season 5 is now available on Netflix around the world.

However, the season has yet to be uploaded to Netflix in the United States, and no release date has been set.

Season 5 episodes 1–5 are now available to view on The CW App and the channel’s website, and the entire season may be purchased on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

What will happen in Season 6 of Riverdale?

The stunning finale of Riverdale Season 5 saw Archie and Betty get together only to discover a bomb underneath his bed.

Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) had left the device after Archie and his daughter Veronica drove him out of town (Camila Mendes).

Archie and Betty’s survival is a mystery. This is a condensed version of the information.