When will ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 be released?

Rick and Morty Season 5 ended Sunday night on Adult Swim, leaving fans wondering when the beloved sci-fi show would return for Season 6.

The sitcom was conceived by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland in 2013, and it has since become one of the most popular shows on television, with each episode being eagerly anticipated.

Season 6 is no exception, but thankfully, the show’s creators have dropped hints that Rick and Morty will return for a seventh season.

Here’s everything we know about Rick and Morty Season 6 thus far.

Season 6: What the Creators Have to Say

Despite the fact that Adult Swim has yet to officially announce Rick and Morty Season 6, Harmon and Roiland have discussed the new seasons online.

First and foremost, we know that Rick and Morty will return since Adult Swim inked a contract with the show’s producers in 2018 and ordered 70 more episodes. This was after 30 episodes had been produced, bringing the total number of episodes to 100. There have been 50 episodes of Rick and Morty broadcast since the series conclusion, so we’re just halfway done.

Each season of Rick and Morty has had ten episodes (with the exception of Season 1, which had eleven), thus Season 6 could have ten new episodes as well.

Roiland told Polygon after the arrangement for more episodes was signed that he thinks the extra security means there won’t be any huge gaps between seasons. Season 6 could arrive in the summer of 2022, based on this.

In a social media post from May of last year, Dan Harmon unwittingly revealed Season 6’s arrival. On his other show, Community, he claimed that Rick and Morty writer Alex Rubens was already working on Season 6 of the program.

Looking even farther forward, Cody Ziglar, a show staff writer, appeared to indicate that Season 7 had already been written. On August 7, Ziglar shared photographs of an online meeting room with Harmon and other writers, writing, “That’s a frickin’ wrap on Rick & Morty season 7.” We were all staring at it. This is a condensed version of the information.