When Will Part 2 of the ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Air?

The first six episodes of the Gossip Girl reboot have dropped on HBO Max and, like most television dramas, the show is now taking a midseason break. Thursdays are going to be a little different for a while, without the ever-evolving drama of the teens from Constance Billard. Fortunately, there will be many more episodes of Gossip Girl to come. Everything you need to know about Gossip Girl Part 2 may be found on this page.

When Will Part 2 of the ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Air?

HBO Max has not yet made an official announcement about the return of Gossip Girl. The next six episodes of Season 1 will be released in the fall of 2021, so fans won’t have to wait too long.

Fall TV schedules tend to begin in September, so viewers can expect news of the show’s return around then.

The Gossip Girl reboot will be arriving in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer on August 25, and the U.S. release date for Episode 7 is expected shortly afterwards to give British fans time to catch up.

On Twitter, showrunner Joshua Safran announced the show’s suspension and shared his favorite monologue to date.

“Tomorrow’s GOSSIP GIRL is the last one for a while,” he wrote on Wednesday. It’s huuuuggeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee, and it comprises Also, Malcolm McDowell as Aki’s dad. There’s also Le CouCou. Karen O is also featured on the soundtrack!”

“(By the way, this episode’s writer is the brilliant Ashley Wigfield.)” he continued. I just threw in a dash of monologue!)”

What Happened in the ‘Gossip Girl’ Midseason Finale?

The midseason conclusion of Gossip Girl, titled “Parentsite,” left a much to be desired. The full recap of Episode 6 can be found here.

Both Aki (Evan Mock) and Obie (Eli Brown) had a parent visit town, and the drama that ensued was sparked by Aki’s father Rodger (Malcolm McDowell) and Obie’s mother Helena (Lyne Renée).

Rodger and Helena are behind a plan to demolish protected housing and relocate hundreds of people at the Brooklyn Navy Yard to develop a multimillion-dollar apartment complex.

Obie, the wealthiest child in New York. This is a condensed version of the information.