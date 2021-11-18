When Will ‘Pam & Tommy’ Be Released? The Hulu release date, cast, plot, and trailer have all been revealed.

Pam & Tommy is a new drama series starring Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee that you won’t want to miss out on.

The comedy-drama series, starring Lily James as Pam and Sebastian Stan as Tommy, is about a sex-tape controversy involving a married couple.

Everything you need to know about the highly anticipated show can be found in the Washington Newsday.

When Will Pam & Tommy Make Their Appearance?

Pam & Tommy has a release date, and it isn’t too far away, after months of anticipation.

The eight-part series will launch exclusively on Hulu on February 2, 2022.

You must be a Hulu subscriber to see Pam & Tommy when it premieres next year.

After a 30-day free trial, you can sign up for Hulu for $6.99.

Pam & Tommy Stars Who?

Pam & Tommy will star Mamma Mia! star Lily James as actress and former Playboy model Pamela Anderson.

In the series, James is joined by Sebastian Stan as her lover, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Stan is most recognized for his roles in Marvel’s Captain America and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Bucky Banes/Winter Soldier.

Fans were outraged earlier this year when Stan and James tweeted a photo of themselves in costume, duplicating the classic shot of Anderson biting Tommy’s nipple ring.

