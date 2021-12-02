When Will ‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Be Available on Netflix?

With the explosive final episodes of its fifth season, Money Heist will come to a close.

Since 2017, the Spanish criminal drama has captivated audiences, and the second half of Volume 5 will finally tell the destiny of the show’s charming gang of thieves.

Following the dramatic climax of Part 1, which saw Tokyo (rsula Corberó) killed, anything may happen as the remaining crew members battle the soldiers at the Bank of Spain.

Here’s all you need to know about the Netflix release of Money Heist (also known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish).

When will Netflix release Money Heist Volume 5 Part 2?

On Friday, December 3, Netflix will release the second half of the fifth season, which is technically part of Season 2 alongside Volumes 3 and 4.

Part 2 of Money Heist’s fifth volume is made up of five episodes, which will be distributed by the streaming platform all at once.

Netflix always releases series at 12 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST), therefore the times at which shows are available on the platform vary depending on global time zones.

Because of how those states’ time zones compare to midnight PST, residents in Hawaii and Alaska, for example, will be able to see the new episodes the day before the official release date.

Money Heist Volume 5 Part 2 will be available on Netflix on the following dates:

4 p.m. AWST / 4:45 p.m. EST in Australia 6:30 p.m. ACWST 7 p.m., A.C.T. AEST Brazil: ACT 3 a.m. / AMT 4 a.m. / 5 a.m. 1 a.m. MST / 2 a.m. CST / 3 a.m. EST / 4 a.m. AST / 4.30 a.m. BRTCanada: 1 a.m. MST / 2 a.m. CST / 3 a.m. EST / 4 a.m. AST / 4.30 a.m. NST 9 a.m. in Central Europe CETEastern 10 a.m. in Europe EET IST (Indian Standard Time): 1:30 p.m. 5 p.m. JST in Japan Mexico: 12 a.m. PST/1 a.m. MST/2 a.m. CST Mexico: 12 a.m. PST/1 a.m. MST/ 2 a.m. CST 5 p.m. in South Korea KSTU.S. : 3 a.m. EST / 1 a.m. MST / 2 a.m. CST / 10 p.m. HST / 11 p.m. AKST on December 2 KSTU.S. : 3 a.m. EST / 1 a.m. MST / 2 a.m. CST / 10 p.m. HST / 11 p.m 8 a.m. GMT in the United Kingdom