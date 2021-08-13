When Will Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik Become the Permanent Hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’

Joe Buck’s final episode behind the lectern on Jeopardy! will air on August 13th, bringing the show’s eight-month run of guest hosts to a close.

Following that, two people will take over as permanent hosts of the game show, succeeding the late Alex Trebek. Mike Richards, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, will host the main program, while Mayim Bialik, the actor (and neuroscientist) from The Big Bang Theory, will host a series of spin-offs and primetime specials.

Richards and Bialik previously hosted the show in February and May, respectively. Both will return to the Jeopardy! studio in the near future to film fresh episodes. These are the dates for the new episodes to air.

Mike Richards Will Take Over as Host When?

Season 38 of the show is slated to begin production in August 2021, with the first episodes with Richards as the permanent presenter following shortly after.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new Richards episodes will begin airing on the show’s syndication networks on Monday, September 13.

Richards said of his hiring, “I am immensely humbled to walk behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to ensure our brilliant candidates shine in each and every episode.”

“Alex thought the show’s most essential components were the game and the contestants. I had the privilege of seeing his professionalism, intensity, and kindness up close, and that will serve as the ultimate template as we continue to develop the program we love.”

When Will Mayim Bialik Take Over as the Show’s Host?

The actor from Blossom isn’t expected to return to the stage until 2022, according to reports.

In August, the creators of Jeopardy! She will host the Jeopardy! National College Championship, which will show in primetime next year, according to Sony Television.

Following the success of The Greatest of All Time tournament in early 2020, this competition will be the latest primetime version of the game show to run on ABC. In this new structure, 15 colleges will compete, with the winning student receiving $100,000.

ABC has not yet stated when she will host the new championship in 2022, nor what the additional primetime programs and specials will be.

“What began off with my 15-year-old,” Bialik stated in a statement about her future role. This is a condensed version of the information.