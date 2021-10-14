When will Megan Fox’s Boohoo Collection be available, and what items will be included?

Megan Fox, an actress, has revealed that she will collaborate with Boohoo on a fashion brand.

It’s the first time the 35-year-old actress has collaborated with a fashion house to create her own collection.

Her lover and “twin flame,” Machine Gun Kelly, inspired one of the pieces in the collection, which was influenced by her rockstar-girlfriend look.

So far, this is all we know about it.

What Was the Source of Inspiration for the Collection?

Fox’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, assisted her in the creative process and has dressed her in some of her recent show-stopping outfits, including her Met Gala debut and the nude dress she wore to the MTV VMAs.

<![endif]—><![endif]—><![endif]—><! [endif]—>

Boohoo shared some ideas with her, and she said they felt like they organically fit in with the looks she and Reilly were developing, but at a lower cost.

Reilly has recently launched her own line with Nasty Gal, which is also part of the Boohoo Group.

One of the. This is a condensed version of the information.