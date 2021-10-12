When Will Matt Amodio Appear on the Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions?

Jeopardy! Fans who were disappointed to see champion Matt Amodio lose his 39th game on Monday should not despair. His time on the show is far from over.

Following his record-breaking 38-game winning streak, Amodio will compete in the next “Event of Champions,” a two-week Jeopardy! tournament comprising roughly 15 players who have won four or five games.

In the next “Tournament of Champions,” there are now five players that are eligible, with Amodio having a large advantage over his opponents. Amodio finished third on the list of all-time non-tournament cash winners with $1.5 million, second only to Ken Jennings in terms of consecutive wins.

“I’d always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I did it,” Amodio continued. “I know I’m going to be a little intimidated going into every pub trivia game I participate. But it’s also because I enjoy the badge it signifies. This is a great one to carry with me everywhere I go because I value information and learning new things.” Brian Chang, who won seven games and earned $163,904, is the player behind Amodio on the list of qualifying players. Courtney Shah is next on the list, with 7 wins and $118,558 in her pocket. Zach Newkirk earned $124,871 after completing 6 games. John Focht is the last contestant standing, having finished four games and won $103,800.

Fans predict that the next “Tournament of Champions” competition will not air until the fall of 2022, based on previous years. The game show Jeopardy! “National College Championship” will also premiere on ABC in primetime next year.

The “Tournament of Champions” usually contains the show’s most successful champions and biggest winners from the previous tournament, with bids going to the winners of any college championships or teacher tournaments automatically. The show’s producers, on the other hand, have complete control over who is eligible and can change the regulations at any time. It premiered in 1985 and runs for 10 episodes over 14 days.

In 2005, Jeopardy! presented the “Ultimate Competition of Champions,” a 15-week single-elimination tournament with 145 contests.

In May 2021, Minnesota substitute teacher Sam Kavanaugh was named the “Tournament of Champions” winner and received a prize of $250,000. The competition featured the most recent November champions. This is a condensed version of the information.