When Will Mariah Carey’s New Holiday Song, “Fall In Love At Christmas,” Be Released?

This time of year in mainstream culture belongs to one woman and one woman only: Mariah Carey.

It’s hard to imagine “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was published 27 years ago and is still a holiday favorite.

Since the release of her holiday album Merry Christmas in 1994, Carey has continued to release new festive songs and remixes of the original smash.

She teased her new holiday track “Fall In Love At Christmas” on Instagram. So far, here’s what we know…

When Will Mariah Carey’s New Christmas Song Be Available?

The first hints were revealed in a witty video released on November 1.

As her popular 1994 hit “it’s not time” played, Carey took a candy cane-striped baseball bat to three pumpkins with “it’s not time” carved into them.

She then arrived dressed as Santa Claus, playing with a dog and dumping fake snow, saying, “It’s time.”

