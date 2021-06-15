When Will ‘Loki’ Episode 2 Be Available on Disney+?

Last week, Loki debuted on Disney+, kicking off a season of mischief and time travel.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was introduced to his new time-hopping, mind-bending surroundings in Episode 1, as well as new regular characters such Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Judge Raw’s Renslayer.

Now that the stage has been set, viewers can look forward to seeing how the season unfolds, beginning with episode 2.

When will Loki be available on Disney+?

Set your alarms early or expect to stay up late, because each episode of Loki premieres on Disney+ in the wee hours of the morning.

The first episode, “Glorious Purpose,” premiered on Wednesday, June 9, and subsequent episodes will air weekly. New episodes are available to view starting at midnight Pacific Time, which is 2 a.m. Central and 3 a.m. Eastern. Each episode will most likely last around 50 minutes.

Although the title of Episode 2 is presently unknown, a quick teaser released on Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube account is named “Cheers.”

Recap of the first episode of Loki (spoilers)

The Time Variance Authority (TVA), which apprehended Loki after he transported away from the Battle of New York in 2012, was presented in last week’s season opening. The TVA operates outside of the Sacred Timeline and is on the lookout for Variances like Loki who could cause a disastrous multiverse by branching out from it.

Loki first met Mobius M. Mobius, played by Wilson, at the TVA (Zoolander). Mobius enlists the help of the Trickster God to track out a variation who has been murdering his agents. Because the guy they’re hunting… is Loki, Loki is the only one who can help.

What will happen in the second episode of Loki?

The new teaser certainly gives the impression that there will be more action in Loki’s later episodes.

Within the brief 15-second preview, there are several flashes of Loki fighting with his customary blades against unidentified foes. Another image sees Loki, with his trademark helmet and horns, being held at knifepoint by a large group.

He also intends to leave the TVA’s uninspiring surroundings. Mobius and Loki are seen in an antique marketplace, surrounded by a cloud of dust. This is a condensed version of the information.