When Will ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Be Available? Release Date, Cast, and More on Netflix

Lady Chatterley’s Lover, which will be available on Netflix soon, is the latest on-screen version of D.H. Lawrence’s landmark novel from 1928.

The novel was first published in Italy and France in 1929, and then in the United Kingdom in 1960, in a censored edition. The novel became famous for depicting a romantic relationship between a young working-class guy and an upper-class woman, as well as frank and detailed descriptions of sex and filthy language.

Netflix has decided to adapt the book into a film that promises to be even steamier than Bridgerton, the worldwide success. It will be directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, who directed Mrs. America and The Act, and written by David Magee, who wrote Life of Pi.

This page contains all of the information we have so far regarding Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

When Will ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Become Available on Netflix?

Unfortunately, no release date has been set.

Filming is set to begin in the autumn of 2021, with a launch date in early 2022 hoped for.

Who Is in Netflix’s ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’?

Lady Chatterley is played by Emma Corrin, a Golden Globe winner.

Corrin made a big splash in 2020 when they starred as Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown.

Corrin is well noted for her roles in Pennyworth as Esme Winikus and Misbehaviour as Jillian Jessup.

Skins star Jack O’Connell and up-and-comer Matthew Duckett have both been confirmed as part of the core cast, though their roles have yet to be revealed.

O’Connell’s roles in the films Unbroken and Money Monster are also well-known.

What is the plot of ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’?

The novel tells the narrative of Constance (Connie) Chatterley, who is unhappy in her marriage to Sir Clifford Chatterley, a wealthy landowner.

Connie has an affair with the estate’s gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors, and must choose between quitting her marriage and losing her upper-class social status or following her passion and settling for less.

So yet, Netflix has only given us a few hints about what to expect from the Lady Chatterley’s Lover adaptation.

“Director Laure de Clermont-romance Tonnerre’s drama is a re-telling of the classic D.H. Lawrence novel about a married woman who embarks in a torrid affair with the estate,” reads the short, yet enticing summary. This is a condensed version of the information.